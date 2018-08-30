Home States Telangana

70 schools in Mahbubnagar reap benefits of digital teaching

Learning a lesson from the mistakes of the erstwhile state governments that could not remain in power for long because they neglected the education sector.

Students attend digital classes at one of the govt schools in Mahbubnagar district | Express

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Among the many initiatives taken by the government to increase the interest of school-going children in academics and also to improve their attendance, introduction of digital teaching methods has proved to be particularly helpful.

Digital classes are currently being held in 70 schools in Mahbubnagar district. The SCERT has prepared the content for these classes which are being imparted to the students of Classes 6 to 10. Digital teaching is available for all subjects except Hindi.

Learning a lesson from the mistakes of the erstwhile state governments that could not remain in power for long because they neglected the education sector, the TRS government has taken several measures in the sector. Good quality rice is being served to students at all government schools and all students are given books free of cost till the Intermediate level.  The district administration has also taken up construction of toilets in all government educational institutions following a directive from the Supreme Court. The government has increased the allocation for construction of toilets in schools and colleges in the district from `35,000 to `75,000.

Thanks to these measures, not only has the attendance improved in all educational institutions but the government is also earning praise from parents who are hopeful that these initiatives will also improve the literacy level and the quality of education. Efforts are also being made to improve the enrolment to 26 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the district. The collector is the chairman of the committee that monitors KGBVs.

