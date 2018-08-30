As thousands throng Harikrishna's residence, traffic goes for a toss

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With thousands converging around Harikrishna’s residence in Humayun Nagar, roads towards Mehdipatnam, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad and Begumpet were full of traffic. Neighbourhoods such as Shantinagar, Bazarghat, Asifnagar, Mallepally and Nampally were also severely affected. As of 8.20 pm, the city traffic police reported slow movement of traffic.

However, going by the outcry on social media the diversions didn’t work too well. One user commented on Facebook, “The traffic situation due to this diversion is horrible. Since the roads in Asif Nagar, Vijay Nagar Colony and nearby areas are too narrow, big cars, trucks, buses are creating a huge problem.”

Traffic advisory for today

With the final journey of N Harikrishna slated today, traffic police on Wednesday issued numerous diversions across the city.Since procession starts at 4 pm, traffic police urged those proceeding towards Mehdipatnam via NDMC to go via Ayodhya Junction, Bazar Ghat, Asif Nagar. Police also urged commuters from Old City to take Puranapul-Attapur road and proceed to Gachibowli.