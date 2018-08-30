Home States Telangana

Five more IAS officers, Nine IPS officers transferred in Telangana 

Continuing the reshuffling of IAS and IPS officers, the State government on Wednesday transferred five more IAS officers and nine IPS officers.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Continuing the reshuffling of IAS and IPS officers, the State government on Wednesday transferred five more IAS officers and nine IPS officers.  Ambar Kishore Jha, IPS,  will be the new DCP of south zone in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, the government transferred 11 District Collectors.  The government also made some minor modification in the transfer orders issued on Wednesday. Rajat Kumar Saini, who is currently working as officer on special duty for Dharani project (in CCLA) has been transferred and posted as Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector.  In Tuesday’s orders, Amoy Kumar was posted as Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector, which was cancelled on Wednesday. Amoy Kumar was not given any further posting.

The transfers made on Wednesday are: In partial modification to the orders issued in para-1(11) of the GO read above Sri Rajat Kumar Saini, IAS (2007), Officer-on-Special Duty, Dharani Project, O/o.CCLA, is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District, instead of Sri D Amoy Kumar, IAS, posted in the GO read above.   

