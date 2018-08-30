Funschool Telangana: Government High School in Warangal

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: For most of the middle and lower-class parents in Karimabad and Warangal Urban districts, the Government High School at Karimabad is the first choice for their children’s education. With good faculty, spacious premises, well-furnished classrooms, library, computer lab, water cooler, fan in every classroom and clean toilets, the school has become such a big hit with parents that the school authorities have to display ‘No Admission’ board every year to dissuade parents from pestering them for seats.

Taking into consideration the demand for admissions to the school, Warangal Urban district collector Amrapali Kata sanctioned construction of additional classrooms and other facilities at the school. “We plan to increase the student strength next academic year when additional classrooms are ready. If the government sanctions teaching staff according to the student strength, we can provide better education to the students,” said R Upakar Reddy, the school’s headmaster.

Government high school at Karimabad in Warangal Urban district | Express

Currently, the school has a total strength of 976 students with 452 in primary sections and 524 in high school. In the current academic year. the school received 158 new admissions to primary classes and 180 to high school. The school’s performance in the last SSC examinations was excellent with 94 pass percentage.

Since the school’s students perform well and the school is much sought after, many donors are coming forward to provide facilities in the school. In fact, most of the facilities including the computer lab were set up with the help of donors.