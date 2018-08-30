Home States Telangana

Gajwel Education Hub on par with corporate schools

Even if seats are not available in hostels, students are keen to join these schools as day scholars.

Located 3 km away from town, Gajwel’s Girls’ Education Hub houses students from districts across State | Express

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:Students who once shied away from studying at government schools are now vying for it. Students, particularly in the Gajwel Assembly constituency, are competing to join government educational institutions and hostels. Even if seats are not available in hostels, students are keen to join these schools as day scholars.

Gurukul schools were established for minorities, SCs, STs and backward classes in interior areas and especially in Gajwel constituency. The government has spent `100 crore on the Education Hub at Gajwel for girls and boys. Located 3 km away from Gajwel town, it is on par with corporate schools and colleges. Admissions are given to classes from Class 6 to post-graduate courses.

Uma Shashikala, principal, Gajwel Education Hub Degree College, said that as many as 800 students from Gajwel, Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad and other districts had taken admission. Students who could not get hostel opted to be day scholars. There are 470 students of first-year and 329 of second-year courses in the junior college. Shalini, a hosteller from Zaheerabad, told Express that she had taken admission last year and her sister this year.

