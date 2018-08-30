Home States Telangana

Gajwel railway line will be ready by 2019, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao

After laying foundation for the Manoharabad-Kothapally railway over bridge work in Toopran mandal, he said that this railway line would be instrumental to the development of the State.

Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao (File)

By Express News Service

MEDAK:If the first phase works of Manoharabad-Kothapally railway line is completed by December as per plan, the railway line to Gajwel will be operational by January, 2019, said Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. After laying foundation for the Manoharabad-Kothapally railway over bridge work in Toopran mandal, he said that this railway line would be instrumental to the development of the State.

Once the rail line works are completed, Gajwel, Siddipet and Toopran areas would undergo massive industrial development, he added. Works for the 30 km stretch of Toopran-Gajwel railway line under the first phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of December.Rao added that the second phase of construction would be between Gajwel and Siddipet, while the third phase would be between Siddipet to Sircilla.

