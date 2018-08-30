Helipad, massive dais coming up for TRS meet

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD:The roads leading up to the venue for the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha in Kongarakalan are drenched in pink as TRS leaders have made lavish arrangements for the massive public meeting to be held on September 2. Towering cutouts of top party leaders are dotting the 2,000-acre ground where over 25 lakh supporters are expected to come. Even the stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR) leading up to the venue has been spruced up by party flags, and special LED lights have been installed.

To fly in the chief minister, a new helipad has been constructed to cut the travel time to the location that is 60 km away from the city. In addition to arrangements for emergency medical services, 1,000 CCTV cameras with a control room for close surveillance are also in place.

Along with 10,000 police personnel who will be monitoring the programme, bomb squad team will also be deployed. A massive 100x40 feet dais has been constructed at the venue of the meeting along with a separate enclosure for the party leaders. Party workers have installed huge party hoardings, flexies, air balloons and large screens to allow easy view of the proceedings during the meeting. Arrangements for bio-toilets and emergency medical service camps are also being made. As many as 500 volunteers will be pressed into service on the day to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the supporters. Parking facility has been arranged. The slots will be district-wise to avoid any confusion.Currently, 15 heavy machines are working 24 hours to clean and level the ground ahead of the meeting.