Home States Telangana

Helipad, massive dais coming up for TRS meet

Even the stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR) leading up to the venue has been spruced up by party flags, and special LED lights have been installed.​

Published: 30th August 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements going on for Pragathi Nivedana meeting at Kongarakalan, in RR dist on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The roads leading up to the venue for the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha in Kongarakalan are drenched in pink as TRS leaders have made lavish arrangements for the massive public meeting to be held on September 2.  Towering cutouts of top party leaders are dotting the 2,000-acre ground where over 25 lakh supporters are expected to come. Even the stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR) leading up to the venue has been spruced up by party flags, and special LED lights have been installed.

To fly in the chief minister, a new helipad has been constructed to cut the travel time to the location that is 60 km away from the city. In addition to arrangements for emergency medical services, 1,000 CCTV cameras with a control room for close surveillance are also in place.

Along with 10,000 police personnel who will be monitoring the programme,  bomb squad team will also be deployed. A massive 100x40 feet dais has been constructed at the venue of the meeting along with a separate enclosure for the party leaders. Party workers have installed huge party hoardings, flexies, air balloons and large screens to allow easy view of the proceedings during the meeting. Arrangements for bio-toilets and emergency medical service camps are also being made. As many as 500 volunteers will be pressed into service on the day to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the supporters. Parking facility has been arranged. The slots will be district-wise to avoid any confusion.Currently, 15 heavy machines are working 24 hours to clean and level the ground ahead of the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS meet Pragathi Nivedana Sabha Outer Ring Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals