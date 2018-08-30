Home States Telangana

It is our fault that staff  are unable to get loans, Chairman of TSRTC

The Chairman of TSRTC, Somarapu Satyanrayana, has taken the responsibility for the departments’ inability to render loans to its workers. 

Published: 30th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Chairman of TSRTC, Somarapu Satyanrayana, has taken the responsibility for the departments’ inability to render loans to its workers. With trade unions alleging that the corporation siphoned money from the provident fund account of the workers, the chairman cited that the move was inevitable as it was running the risk of becoming a non-performing asset (NPA).

“I know that using workers’ money is a crime. But the first priority is to get the net profit account settled and pay salaries in time to the workers. It is our fault that people are unable to get loans from provident funds. If we would not have used the money, the corporation could have been become an NPA,” said Satyanrayana.

He pointed out that the allegations and poor usage of words on TSRTC financial advisor Swarna Sankaran is not right.“I am not a chairman to workers alone but to the officers as well. If there is any wrong, scold me,” he added.

