IVF will be offered at Gandhi Hospital, Petlaburj, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital

While other forms of treatment such as medicines for ovulation provided at Gandhi Hospital continues to help scores of women,IVF is currently not provided.  

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health department has decided to add In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to the list of infertility treatment procedures that are offered at Gandhi Hospital, and to extend the services to two more government Hospitals: Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM)Hospital, Warangal.

Each cycle of IVF costs anywhere between Rs one lakh to Two lakhs and often people undergo multiple cycles as success rate is varies between 35 to 40 per-cent, infertility treatment specialists said. Officials from the Health department said that the treatment at government facilities helps couples from poor families who spend lakhs of money for IVF treatment at private clinics.

In fact, after Fertility Clinic was inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital, scores of people who were dejected as they spent lakhs of their savings on the treatment but did not have a child, visited the clinic hoping to undergo one more cycle of IVF as treatment at government hospitals is free of cost. While other forms of treatment such as medicines for ovulation provided at Gandhi Hospital continues to help scores of women,IVF is currently not provided.  

A few days ago, a meeting was held where it was decided to add IVF too. “IVF will be added to the treatment procedure provided at Gandhi Hospital. Besides, Fertility Clinics will be established at the Maternity Hospitals at Petlaburj, Sultanbazaar and other hospitals across the State. Around 10 per-cent of couples in the State suffer from infertility. Those from poor background either suffer or land into debts to undergo the treatment. ,” said State Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy.

Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that people end up spending around `10 lakhs. The official from the department said that the clinics would also be opened at the Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj and MGM Hospital, Warangal.

