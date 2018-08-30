Justice league: HC refuses to stay judge’s order on seer

By Express News Service

HC refuses to stay judge’s order on seer

HYDERABAD:Refusing to consider the Telangana government’s plea for grant of stay on the order of a single judge, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Swami Paripoornananda to respond to the appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge who recently suspended the externment orders issued against the swami on July 10, 14 and 15 this year by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates respectively, barring him from entering the city for a period of six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and hazardous activities Act, 1980. No order can be passed without hearing the arguments of Paripoornananda Swami, the bench noted and granted liberty to the government to file a counter affidavit in the case pending before the single judge for final hearing. The bench, comprising chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt, passed the order on the appeal filed by the state government alleging that the swami had been spreading hatred against minority communities. The conduct of the swami was not compatible with maintenance of peace in society, the judge observed

GO on sports quota admissions quashed

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the Telangana government, a division bench of the High Court has recently suspended GO No.7 issued on June 21, providing admissions under sports quota to professional courses such as medicine and dental science for year 2018-19. The bench made it clear that the seats reserved for sports persons for the current academic year would get added to the total number of seats available to be filled according to merit and other criteria.“We do not know how far the provision of quota for sports persons for admission to medical courses has really encouraged sports. The quota has certainly encouraged “foul play” in all the games. Less meritorious candidates have found it a short-cut to take to some of the sports not even heard of in this part of the country and secure some medal to be able to seek admission to medical courses,” it remarked.The bench said that if the government passed an order retaining the sports quota with suitable modifications, the same shall have effect from the next academic year as admission under this quota for the current year had already been scrapped. The government would be doing a great service to both sports and medical education if the very quota for sports persons in medical education was scrapped.