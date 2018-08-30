Home States Telangana

Nandamuri Harikrishna was not wearing seatbelt at time of accident

Seatbelts are considered a major precautionary measure in times of road accidents and according to police, Harikrishna was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident on Wednesday.

A 3-point seat belt (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons).

He was also reportedly driving at a high speed when the Toyota Fortuner car crashed into the road divider. The car then tumbled several times and hit a culvert. He was thrown out of the car in the process. A Nalgonda police official said seat belts should always be worn when driving a car.

There are also indications on the road which say “danger zone” or “accident zone”. People should pay attention to those and drive accordingly. Attention should also be paid to radium stickers stuck at a spot before the danger zone, the official said.

“Our roads are not designed to facilitate SUVs which fly at a speed of 130 km/h or 160 km/h. Indian roads are designed to facilitate speed upto 80 km/hr. Thus travellers should make it a point to not overspeed.”
Reiterating the same, Harman Singh Sidhu, president of Arrive SAFE, an NGO concentrating on road safety awareness, said, “Going by various studies, anything beyond 90 km/hr on Indian roads is deadly. On top of that, the deceased wasn’t wearing a seat belt. It is really shocking.” India is a signatory to a 10-year plan on road safety established by the United Nations. The plan called the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020, aims to save lives by building road safety management capacity.

Incidents of the past

Mohammad Ayazuddin
The 19-year-old budding cricketer and son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azaruddin passed away in a road accident on September 16, 2011. He was reportedly driving over 200 km/hr on his 1000cc Suzuki motorbike when the accident happened.

Kota Prasad
Prasad, who was the son of veteran actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao died when the sports bike he was riding hit a van at an intersection on the Outer Ring Road in 2010.

