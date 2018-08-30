Home States Telangana

Nandamuri Harikrishna's astrologer had suggested him not to go for long drives till October

He ended up going to a function driving by himself along with his friends to Kavali in Nellore district of AP early next morning.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of Harikrishna’s car in Nalgonda, on Wednesday | express

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While leaving the Aahwanam hotel in Abids Tuesday night, actor turned politician Nandamuri Harikrishna had discussed with hotel staff about how his astrologer had suggested him not to go for long drives till October. But, he ended up going to a function driving by himself along with his friends to Kavali in Nellore district of AP early next morning.

Even when his regular driver reached the hotel to enquire about Wednesday’s schedule, Harikrishna is learnt to have paid a tip to his driver asking him to take rest.The receptionist Ajay told Express that Harikrishna was a regular visitor and used to stay in room no 1001. “His astrologer suggested him not to go on long drives till October. But, he along with his two friends went for a long drive. Hours after Harikrishna left the hotel, the staff were shocked to know about the fatal accident,’’ shared Ajay.  Also, the 61-year-old had requested his fans and friends to donate money towards relief to flood victims in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh instead of splurging on his birthday which falls on September 2.

He had also prepared a letter in his own handwriting that was to be issued to public after returning from Kavali.“I request all my friends, fans and well-wishers not to celebrate my 62nd birthday on September 2. Some of districts in our state and Kerala were damaged completely due to incessant rains and floods. A number of people lost their lives while hundreds of people were left without proper facilities. It was filled sorrow and sadness among us,’’ Harikrishna said in his letter.

