Nandamuri Harikrishna's death: The jinx of Nalgonda highways

NALGONDA: The highway blues for Nandamuri Harikrishna’s family started way back in 2009, and highways in Nalgonda till date remained a jinx for the family. In 2009, Harikrishna’s son and Tollywood star NTR Junior was travelling to Hyderabad from Khammam when his car met with an accident near Mothey mandal in Nalgonda. He sustained injuries then. He was campaigning for Telugu Desam party and used to travel a lot to attend party’s public meetings. But in 2014, in a similar accident, Harikrishna’s another son Janaki Ram lost his life on the highway in Kodad mandal of Nalgonda district. His vehicle hit had hit a tractor trolley at Akupumula village.

On Wednesday, the 61-year-old was on his way to Kavali in Nellore district to attend a fan’s son’s marriage. The fatal accident took place at around 6.10 am near Anneparthy village in Nalgonda on the Hyderabad-Addanki state highway. He was reportedly attempting to reach a water bottle when the car hit the divider. He succumbed to his injuries at 7.16 am after being taken to Kamineni hospital.

On all three occasions, the victims were taken to Kamineni Hospital in Narketpally.