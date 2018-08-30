Home States Telangana

Police foil protest, take Varavara Rao supporters into custody

The gathering included poets, social activists, writers and members of social forums and students.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:55 AM

Telugu poet Varavara Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Mild tension prevailed at Tank Bund after over 50 social activists who had gathered at the Ambedkar statue to protest against the arrest of poet and activist P Varavara Rao, on Tuesday, were detained by the police and sent to different police stations. The gathering included poets, social activists, writers and members of social forums and students.

“We took all those people who were part of the demonstration into custody and shifted them to different police stations and registered a case under preventive custody,” said S Venkat Reddy, Saifabad inspector. A Vimalakka, Telangana United Front leader, blamed the state and Centre for fabricating the alleged letter. Questions were also raised over the Hyderabad police aiding their counterparts from Pune in the arrest. During the Telangana agitation when the Congress government had arrested Rao, KCR had met him and sought his support for the movement. “The same KCR is now supporting the BJP,” said N Krishna from Telangana Advocate Praja Front.  

Protests at EFLU   

Students and faculty of English and Foreign languages University on Tuesday staged a protest condemning the intrusion of police into academic space. They demanded that Prof Satyanarayana’s belongings and research materials should be returned.

