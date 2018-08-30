TDP-Congress alliance won’t affect TRS, says TRS MP K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:“It does not matter for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) if the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) forge an alliance in the state. Our own surveys indicate that the TRS will win 100 seats,” TRS MP K Kavitha said.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Kavitha said that the TDP’s presence was nil in Telangana. “There is no TDP in the state. Congress is a very distant Opposition to TRS. Congress’ future is very bleak. If such parties join hands, it really does not make a difference to TRS,” Kavitha said.Asked about why the TRS was conducting a massive public meeting on September 2 with an estimated 25 lakh people when the TRS was so strong, Kavitha explained: “Even in the era of social media and house-to-house contact by the party workers before the elections, the voice and presence of TRS’ face K Chandrasekhar Rao really matter. The influence of KCR’s speech will have a lasting impact on the minds of the people, even in the era of social media. KCR will connect to the people directly”.

She said that while giving the progress report of the TRS government in the Pragathi Nivedana meeting, Rao would also expose the failures and misdeeds of the Opposition Congress. “The Congress failed miserably. It even created hurdles for development work. They filed hundreds of cases against projects including Kaleshwaram. During the present crisis in Kerala, the Opposition and the ruling party are working together. I do not see such a high standard Opposition here. The Opposition failed in the state. The TRS fulfilled the aspirations of the people in four years,” Kavitha remarked.

Asked about the TRS’ relations with BJP, Kavitha reiterated the party’s stand that the TRS maintained government-to-government relations between the state and the Centre, and that the TRS was not an alliance partner of BJP. She said that KCR’s idea was to float a non-BJP and non-Congress Federal Front in the country. She said that though TRS could not forget Sonia Gandhi for delivering Telangana, the day-to-day affairs of the state Congress in the last four years obstructing development could not be approved. Asked about what was the big challenge for the TRS in next elections, Kavitha said, “Our big challenge is to popularise the development work taken up by the TRS government to every household in the state”.

She said that there would be no major reshuffle of sitting MLAs in next Assembly elections. “The party is grooming our MLAs and prompting them to serve the people. We have suggested some course correction to them,” Kavitha added.

Explaining the arrangements for the September 2 meeting, Kavitha said that they were planning to mobilise 25,000 people for each Assembly segment. Around 30 ambulances, 300 to 400 toilets to each block would be set up.