TRS trying to hide failures under the garb of early elections: Jana

The research centre of the State Congress party was inaugurated at Adarshnagar on Wednesday by the All India Research Department (Congress) chairman Prof MV Rajeev Gowda.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader K Jana Reddy alleged that the TRS was planning early polls to Assembly to hide the government’s hollowness and non-implementation of assurances. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Jana Reddy said that the TRS continued in the full five year term in office without implementing its assurances, it would face the wrath of the people. “That is why the TRS is talking of early polls. The TRS should answer the public why it is going for early elections without continuing five years,”Condemns VV’s arrest

Jana condemned the arrest of Varavara Rao and demanded a probe into the reasons that led to the arrests. Jana said that it was highly objectionable that the government arrested him based on mere allegations. Opposition leader in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said: “Rao played a big role during talks between government and Naxals. Stifling the voices of those questioning the government was not correct”.

Research centre

The research centre of the State Congress party was inaugurated at Adarshnagar on Wednesday by the All India Research Department (Congress) chairman Prof MV Rajeev Gowda. He said that the research wing would play a vital role in preparing poll manifestos for various states.

