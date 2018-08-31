Carpe diem for teenage innovators at NIRDPR

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was carpe diem for the teenage innovators at the Rural Innovators Startup Conclave held at NIRDPR on Thursday. From smart toilets to specialised walking sticks for Parkinson patients, the budding innovators had investors, visitors and other stakeholders swarming to their stalls like bees. Around 300 participants from 23 States, including 80 innovators and 28 startups participated in the conclave.

3 from city develop health snack for pregnant women

Three school students from Gachibowli developed a nutrition bar for pregnant women, keeping in mind the high incidents of anaemia among Indian women. Tripura M Vithala (16), Krithi Nalla (17) and Achala Jessica (16) got the idea while attending an entrepreneurship class in their school. Called the ‘Nurture Bar’ and priced at `20, the health snack is high in protein, iron and carbohydrates. Speaking to Express, Tripura, a student of Sancta Maria International School, said, “The nutrient bars available today are unaffordable. We have made this keeping in mind rural women .”

Whiz teen makes toilets ‘smart

Sixteen-year-old Aaditya Voruganti’s Smart Toilet and its technical nuances had people of all ages in awe. His Smart Toilet is equipped with a specialised MQ4 gas sensor which activates an exhaust fan upon detecting gases such as ammonia and hydrogen sulphide.

It also aims to save energy through its motion sensor that switches on/off light after detecting body heat. Another aspect of the sensor is to assist say, elderly people who might need assistance. If the person presses a button on the device, then it sends a signal to a website, which only an authorised person can activate.

One stop solution for mosquito menace

The UP-based Arpit Pandey’s machine is a sight to see. It is a fan (with regulator), room freshner, a mosquito repeller, a torch, and a mobile charger - all in one. Powered by the sun, the device can run for nine hours with a 20 minute recharge. It uses paste of plants and flowers like rose, neem, jasmine and tulsi for making a solution that drives away mosquitoes. Shaped like a cylindrical vase, there is a fan on the front which emulates a windmill. On its either sides are two miniature fans. On top, there is an opening, where mosquito repellant solution lies.