Differences can be resolved peacefully: Etela Rajender

Speaking to the media at R&B guest house here on Thursday, the minister said that it was better for the party if it came to power before April next year.  

Published: 31st August 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Stating that the TRS was seeking early polls for State Assembly, finance and civil Supplies minister Etela Rajender said on Thursday that the state government had implemented many schemes during its four-year rule. Speaking to the media at R&B guest house here on Thursday, the minister said that it was better for the party if it came to power before April next year.  

Referring to internal differences within the party, he said that such incidents were common at the time of elections. “Just like a family, differences can arise in a party too. We need to sit and calmly resolve the same before issuing tickets. Karimnagar is a role model from which two ministers and 12 MLAs and MLCs are taking voices of the people to the government.”Specifying on the increased commission for Fair Price Shop dealers, he said that the new system will be in place from September 1.

