Home States Telangana

Down with Contributory pension scheme, bring back old pension scheme: TJAC members

Under CPS, which was introduced in 2005, 10 per cent of the salary is deducted and the same amount (10 per cent) is contributed by government.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blaming the Centre and State governments for doing gross injustice by replacing the earlier pension scheme with contributory pension scheme (CPS), members of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of CPS and reintroduction of the old scheme. Currently, around 1.25 lakh employees are covered under CPS. Under the Old Pension Scheme, after retirement, an accumulated amount which was deducted every month, is handed over to the beneficiary. Besides, 50 per-cent of the last salary drawn is paid as the pension amount to retired employees.

Under CPS, which was introduced in 2005, 10 per cent of the salary is deducted and the same amount (10 per cent) is contributed by government. After retirement, 60 per-cent of the accumulated amount is handed over to the retired employee, and the remaining 40 per cent is invested in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The interest on this 40 per cent is paid every month to the retired employee.

At a press conference on Thursday, the JAC members alleged that State government did not hold any meetings with the employee to review the new pension scheme. Besides, they said that 2,000 employees from Telangana are working in Andhra Pradesh, and the TS government had failed to bring back the employees to work in Telangana.

Speaking to media, E Purushotham, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) convenor, said that: “TS government jobs were coveted because of financial security they offered as old pension scheme is more beneficial when compared to CPS. With the  new scheme, employees are losing their economic and social security. We demand the State government to withdraw the CPS and continue with the old scheme.” Further, he said that though it has been four-and-half-years that State has been formed, the government has failed to address the problems of employees, contract and outsourcing employees, teachers, pensioners and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
contributory pension scheme Telangana Joint Action Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing