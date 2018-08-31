Home States Telangana

Five die in two road accidents, Warangal commissioner escapes unhurt while relative dies on the spot

Five people died in two separate accidents in the state on Thursday.

HYDERABAD: In a major accident due to alleged drunk driving, four people from Hyderabad, were killed on the Pune-Hyderabad national highway near Sadashivpet in Sangareddy district on late Thursday night. 

The incident happened when a Toofan vehicle carrying the victims crashed into a truck, during an attempt to overtake the same truck. 

The victims told police that the driver had consumed alcohol at a dhaba near Zaheerabad.

More than 30 persons from Goshamahal and SR nagar in Hyderabad, travelled to Wadi in Gulbarga district in Karnataka to attend an engagement ceremony on Thursday. 

After the ceremony, they started back to the city in four vehicles. In the night, they had dinner at a dhaba on the Karnataka border near Zaheerabad and resumed the journey.  

When they reached PSML colony under limits of Sadashivpet circle, the driver Ravi tried to overtake a truck and in the process, crashed into the truck from left in the middle portion. Three persons died on the spot, while a 17-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. 

Eight more persons who received injuries are shifted to a private hospital on the city outskirts.

K Surender Reddy, Circle Inspector Sadashivpet said the driver was overspeeding and had allegedly consumed alcohol at the dhaba. However, he fled immediately after the accident.

Warangal Commissioner escapes unhurt: 

In another accident at Toopran, V Warangal Police Commissioner Ravinder's relative died. However, the Commissioner escaped unhurt, when an overspeeding container truck rammed their vehicles. There were 12 persons in the vehicle at the time of the accident, said police.

Commissioner V Ravinder and his relatives were returning to the city in two cars. At the Toopran toll plaza, when the vehicles halted to pay toll, an overspeeding container truck crahed into the parked vehicles from rear, killing Ravinder's relative Anitha on the spot and leaving two others injured. The car in which Ravinder was travelling was also badly damaged.

