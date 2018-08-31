Funeral procession results in traffic jams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As announced earlier, traffic movement in city on Thursday was slow due to funeral procession of N Harikrishna.

Keeping in mind the 8-km funeral procession from Mehdipatnam to Maha Prasthanam, police had urged commuters to avoid that stretch till 6 pm. The procession started from Masab Tank and went through Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, Rethibowli, Tolichowki flyover, Shaikpet nala, Whisper Valley, before reaching Maha Prasthanam.

The 1 km stretch from Masab Tank flyover to NMDC was among worst-affected routes. Traffic cops were deployed not only on main roads connecting Harikrishna’s residence, but also in lanes and by-lanes.

That apart, the situation was better than Wednesday. Traffic officials reported slow movement of traffic from Mahaveer Hospital - Masab Tank towards SD Eye Hospital and on Rasoolpura - CTO Junction route.