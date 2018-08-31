Government schools give private peers a run for money in Telangana

By Express News Service

Fun designs, quality teachers, high standards: Telangana seems to have given a twist to its approach to education

Nalgonda

High demand for admissions

Despite there being 35 private schools in the district, parents seem to prefer the Zilla Parishad High School in Bakhalwada colony. Unable to handle the number of applications for admission, this school has put up a “no admissions” board at the entrance. In the last few years, admissions get filled within the first week of June in this school. The High School has 796 students studying between classes 6 and 10 who are accommodated in 35 classrooms. There are two sections for Telugu students and three for English in each class. The school has 46 teaching staff, 3 non-teaching staff, a library, science lab and playground apart from other facilities. “Last three years, we secured 100 per cent pass in Class-X examinations,” says the school headmaster Banda Venkat Reddy. While the school is ‘almost perfect’ the headmaster has urged the government to construct a kitchen where midday meals can be cooked.

Rajanna-Sircilla

‘Train’ them for future!

Going to school is exciting for children enrolled in Mandal Parishad Primary School. For, classrooms of this school in the remote area of Veernapalli look like train compartments. As many of the children studying here have not travelled in train, this gives them a good reason to attend classes. The makeover has worked wonders! Every since the boring school became a ‘train school’ dropout rates have frozen, say authorities. Also, they are seeing a sudden jump in attendance rate. Children are often seen standing at the classroom entrances, pretending to be boarding or alighting the train. “At present, we have 270 students coming from Kancherla, Maddimall and Veernapalli villages. Since the makeover, donations have increased and we used this amount to hire two additional teachers,” says the school headmaster Bukya Gajan. It’s not just students, the school has also become a local tourist attraction with people visiting the spot to take selfies.

1 & 2 The Mandal Parishad Primary School in Veernapalli has undergone a makeover to look like a train, a matter of much excitement for the students 3 & 4 The Zilla Parishad High School at Bakhalwada colony 5 The students of Government School Gazetted No 2 attempt yoga poses at the open stage that can be used by the students to exercise 6 & 7 The Zilla Parishad High School at Borgaon (P) village proudly proclaims a robust infrastructure | EXPRESS

Nizamabad

How the ‘best teacher’ turned around a school

The Zilla Parishad High School at Borgaon (P) Village is also giving private schools a run for their money. Over the last four years, there has been a steady flow of students from private schools to this government institution. It is not without a reason, as six students who studied in this school have made it to different IIITs. This sudden prosperity was ushered in around 2014, when the current headmaster N Ram Rao took charge. His funda was to focus on quality improvement. This, he believed, would help increase enrolment. And that formula has actually paid off. He was recently awarded the best teacher award by the Government of India. Like a magic, at least 70 students from different private schools have switched to this school after that. Rao attributes the success to teaching staff. “The teachers are responsible for the change in perception about the school among the villagers,” he says. Established in 1977, the school runs from a multi-storage building on 1.14 acre. It has 1,200 students studying in classes 6-10. The school’s infrastructure is also robust. It has a digital education lab, playground and other facilities. Weekly sports and other extracurricular activities are conducted to ensure the holistic development of the students. The school also takes care of the health of the students and organises regular health camps with the help of medical and health department. The school now acts as a model example for government schools to learn and replicate.

Adilabad

Nizam-era Telugu medium school still going strong

The Government School Gazetted No 2 is giving tough competition to private schools, despite being a Telugu-medium one. It has classes 8-10 with two sections for each class. A total of 302 students study here. Interestingly, the school is situated in the heart of the town surrounded by English medium private schools. Still, it’s witnessing steady growth in admissions over the years. This academic year, the school got 50 new admissions. This is primarily because the school is achieving good results. Established in 1935, it has also produced several luminaries. Apart from the robust infrastructure, the school also boasts of a Legal Literary Club for students to discuss various issues including harassment. Students from here have also participated in State level sports tournaments.

Text Inputs by:Naveen Kumar Tallam,MVK Sastry, S Raja Reddy,a seshacharyulu