Local posts to be organised in three years

HYDERABAD: The State Government shall, within a period of thirty-six months from the commencement of this Order, organise classes of posts in the civil services of, and classes of civil posts into various local cadres for different parts of the State to the extent and in the manner, hereinafter provided....”.

1) The posts belonging to the category of Junior Assistant and each of the other categories equivalent to or lower than that of a Junior Assistant in each department in each district shall be organised into separate cadre.

2) The posts belonging to each non-gazetted category of Teachers in Madal Praja Parishad, Zilla Praja Parishad and government schools in each district shall be organized into a separate integrated cadre and the posts belonging to all other non-gazetted category of teachers or similar category of posts in each department under the state government in each district will be organised into separate cadre.

Who’s a local candidate?

A candidate shall be regarded as a local candidate

(a) in cases where a minimum educational qualification has been prescribed for recruitment

(i) if he/she has studied in an educational institution in such local area for a period of not less than four consecutive years ending with the year in which he/she appeared or, as the case may be, first appeared for the relevant qualifying examination

(ii) where during the four years ending with the academic year in which he/she appeared for examination he/she has not studied in any educational institution, but has resided in that local area for not less than four years