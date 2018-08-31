Home States Telangana

Nandamuri Harikrishna was opposed to Telangana, but now a memorial for him here!

In a decision that would surely make the hardcore Telanganaites see red, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday announced 450 square yards land to develop a memorial .

Published: 31st August 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning.

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A memorial in Telangana for a person who opposed separate Telangana state! Sounds unbelievable but it is true ! In a decision that would surely make the hardcore Telanganaites see red, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday announced 450 square yards land to develop a memorial for Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a road accident on Wednesday. The move seems to be a ploy to woo the Andhra people settled in Telangana, ahead of the elections.

The land to be allotted for the memorial is located adjoining  Mahaprasthanam (cremation ground) where Harikrishna was consigned to flames.Several political leaders wondered how the State government could sanction such a huge extent of valuable land to Harikrishna’s memorial.   “Harikrishna is neither a national leader nor a state leader. He was a minister once in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet but that too for six months.

Moreover, Harikrishna was elected as MLA in a byelection,” a leader remarked. Further, Harikrishna vehemently opposed separate statehood for Telangana  and a staunch supporter of united AP.The State government did not develop any memorials for Telangana leaders like Konda Laxman Bapuji, Kesavarao Jadhav, Guda Anjanna and others citing various reasons.  Social media went viral with a lot of messages  after Talasani announced the government’s decision to allot land to Harikrishna’s memorial, criticising the decision.

Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) president Neera Kishore said: “Harikrishna’s death is a loss to NTR’s family. Our sympathies are with the family. But, we condemn giving land for the  memorial, who spoke against the formation of Telangana. The state government’s move is a disrespect to over 1,000 students who laid their lives for Telangana.”

Kishore said that the memorial could be developed in Amaravathi. “If KCR wants  a memorial for Harikrishna, let him allot his personal land. Telangana lands should not be utilised for political mileage,” Kishore said.

Harikrishna cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of Harikrishna were consigned to flames at Mahaprasthanam here on Thursday.  As a ceremonial police posse accorded a gun salute to Harikrishna his son Kalyanram lit th funeral  pyre. Harikrishna’s brother-in- law and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and brothers N Balakrishna and Jayakrishna and former SC judge Justice J Chalameshwar were among the pall bearers. 

