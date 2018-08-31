New zonal system a poll stunt: Unemployed youth

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unemployed youth claim the new zonal system is nothing but an electoral stunt by the ruling party. As per the new system, 95 per cent of jobs in government sector will be reserved for local candidates. Some experts also are not hopeful that the government, which has provided 25,000 jobs against the promised 1.7 lakh, will be able to improve the job scenario.

“KCR lacks the political will to do anything for the students and unemployed which is why even the existing 1.7 lakh posts are still lying vacant,” claims Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, former dean of Arts College, Osmania University. “The new system will not create new jobs, it will only provide an opportunity to fill up existing ones.” According to Manavata Roy, president, Telangana Students Unemployed Joint Action Committee the new zonal system is “half- baked and an election stunt”. “The approval for the zonal system has been given with elections in mind but student and unemployed community are not hopeful,” he said.

It may be recalled that unemployment issue had been integral to the Telangana agitation and eventually for the TRS to come into power in the State post bifurcation. The student community, however, has been miffed with KCR. Of the 25,000 jobs created so far 12,000 are police and constable jobs and another 13,000 post have only been advertised.

Another anomaly in the presidential order that has been pointed out is that while AP gives local status based on education from classes 6 to 10, in Telangana it is on the basis of education from classes 1 to 7. A person, thus, can claim nativity in both states.