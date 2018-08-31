Home States Telangana

New zonal system a poll stunt: Unemployed youth

Unemployed youth claim the new zonal system is nothing but an electoral stunt by the ruling party.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unemployed youth claim the new zonal system is nothing but an electoral stunt by the ruling party. As per the new system, 95 per cent of jobs in government sector will be reserved for local candidates. Some experts also are not hopeful that the government, which has provided 25,000 jobs against the promised 1.7 lakh, will be able to improve the job scenario.

“KCR lacks the political will to do anything for the students and unemployed which is why even the existing 1.7 lakh posts are still lying vacant,” claims Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, former dean of Arts College, Osmania University. “The new system will not create new jobs, it will only provide an opportunity to fill up existing ones.” According to Manavata Roy, president, Telangana Students Unemployed Joint Action Committee the new zonal system is “half- baked and an election stunt”. “The approval for the zonal system has been given with elections in mind but student and unemployed community are not hopeful,” he said.   

It may be recalled that unemployment issue had been integral to the Telangana agitation and eventually for the TRS to come into power in the State post bifurcation. The  student community, however, has been miffed with KCR. Of the 25,000 jobs created so far 12,000 are police and constable jobs and another 13,000 post have only been advertised.

Another anomaly in the presidential order that has been pointed out is that while AP gives local status based on education from classes 6 to 10, in Telangana it is on the basis of education from classes 1 to 7.  A person, thus, can claim nativity in both states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unemployed youth Manavata Roy Zonal policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing