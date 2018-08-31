Ready to quit politics if proved wrong, says MP K Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Claiming that the State government has spend more than `2000 crore for each assembly constituency in the last four years, TRS leader and MP K Kavitha said that she was ready to quit politics if proved wrong. Speaking to media persons on the TRS party’s much-hyped public meeting ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’ that is scheduled to be held on September 2, she expressed her hope that the meeting will create a new mark in the history of India’s political meetings. She also warned the Opposition leaders against continuously levelling baseless allegations against the government and its schemes.

Responding to the Congress leaders’ accusation that the State’s RTC buses are being misused by TRS for mobilization of general public to the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, the MP said that the buses have been hired on a rental basis, as has been a regular practice in the State.

While explaining a report on the State’s development activities of the last four years, Kavitha said that the government has not neglect even a single sector and that equal importance has been given to both development and welfare activates. She added that these schemes and measures would be reiterated to the people in every assembly constituency. “All we speak are facts. If anyone wants to make false allegations, I am sure they will have to face the Court’s wrath,’’ Kavitha stated.

The TRS party’s scheme to provide three acres of land to the State’s Dalit farmers has also proved more beneficial than most schemes implemented while the Congress or TDP was ruling, the MP added.

Asked about the confusion regarding early poll rumours, Kavitha said that the issue is for the high command to address. “If students put in consistent efforts, they will not have to worry about the schedule of the examination. Similarly, we are also well-prepared to face elections any time,’’ she said.

TPCC treasurer ridicules claims of TRS winning 100 seats in coming polls

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy ridiculed the claims made by IT Minister K T Rama Rao and TRS MP K Kavitha that the TRS would win with thumping majority in the coming as Assembly elections as ‘childish’.

In a statement here on Thursday, Narayana Reddy said TRS MP Kavitha’s statement that TRS would win 100 seats was nothing but laughable. “Kavitha is making such tall claims only to boost the morale of TRS leaders,” he said.

Reddy also ridiculed KT Rama Rao’s comparison of TRS party with a lion. “TRS is not like a lion, but a ‘chameleon’ which keeps changing its colours,” he said.“If TRS leaders are so confident of getting support from the public, then why they are planning to face elections now and not waiting till they complete full term?” asked Narayana Reddy.