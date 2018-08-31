Home States Telangana

Ready to quit politics if proved wrong, says MP K Kavitha

She also warned the Opposition leaders against continuously levelling baseless allegations against the government and its schemes.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Claiming that the State government has spend more than `2000 crore for each assembly constituency in the last four years, TRS leader and MP K Kavitha said that she was ready to quit politics if proved wrong. Speaking to media persons on the TRS party’s much-hyped public meeting ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’ that is scheduled to be held on September 2, she expressed her hope that the meeting will create a new mark in the history of India’s political meetings. She also warned the Opposition leaders against continuously levelling baseless allegations against the government and its schemes.

Responding to the Congress leaders’ accusation that the State’s RTC buses are being misused by TRS for mobilization of general public to the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, the MP said that the buses have been hired on a rental basis, as has been a regular practice in the State.

While explaining a report on the State’s development activities of the last four years, Kavitha said that the government has not neglect even a single sector and that equal importance has been given to both development and welfare activates. She added that these schemes and measures would be reiterated to the people in every assembly constituency. “All we speak are facts. If anyone wants to make false allegations, I am sure they will have to face the Court’s wrath,’’ Kavitha stated.

The TRS party’s scheme to provide three acres of land to the State’s Dalit farmers has also proved more beneficial than most schemes implemented while the Congress or TDP was ruling, the MP added.
Asked about the confusion regarding early poll rumours, Kavitha said that the issue is for the high command to address. “If students put in consistent efforts, they will not have to worry about the schedule of the examination. Similarly, we are also well-prepared to face elections any time,’’ she said.
TPCC  treasurer ridicules claims of TRS winning 100 seats in coming polls

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy ridiculed the claims made by IT Minister K T Rama Rao and TRS MP K Kavitha that the TRS would win with thumping majority in the coming as Assembly elections as ‘childish’.

In a statement here on Thursday, Narayana Reddy said  TRS MP Kavitha’s statement that TRS would win 100 seats was nothing but laughable. “Kavitha is making such tall claims only to boost the morale of TRS leaders,” he said.

Reddy also ridiculed KT Rama Rao’s comparison of TRS party with a lion. “TRS is not like a lion, but a ‘chameleon’ which keeps changing its colours,” he said.“If TRS leaders are so confident of getting support from the public, then why they are planning to face elections now and not waiting till they complete full term?” asked Narayana Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Kavitha Congress leaders Pragathi Nivedana Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing