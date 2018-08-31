Sexual harassment: Former mayor D Sanjay gets bail

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:Former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay, who was under judicial remand following a complaint of sexual harassment, was granted bail on Thursday. The bail petition was filed on Aug 28. “The court granted conditional bail and Sanjay should visit the local police station every Monday and Thursday to sign the register. He should not leave the town without permission of case investigating officer,” his lawyer Akula Ramesh said.

Sanjay was arrested after a group of 11 nursing students studying in Shankari Nursing College run by him, lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against him. They approached the Home Minister who then directed the DGP to ask the Commissioner to look into the matter. Sanjay was arrested on Aug 12 and sent to judicial remand till Aug 24, later it was extended till Sep 4.