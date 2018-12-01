Alibaba, char chor looting Telangana: Navjot Singh Sidhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular politician and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu mocked TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that Telangana was being looted by KCR’s family and termed it ‘Alibaba aur char chor’.“We have heard of Alibaba aur Chalis Chor, but we are seeing Alibaba aur Char Chor in Telangana.

KCR, KTR, Kalvakuntla Kavita, Harish Rao, Santosh are looting the people of Telangana. Like PM Modi’s Rafale scam, KCR has done another scam. By renaming Pranahita Chevelle project and increasing its cost from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore, KCR and his family have swallowed Rs 40,000 crore. This is like the Rafale of Telangana,” Sidhu said.