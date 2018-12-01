Home States Telangana

Alibaba, char chor looting Telangana: Navjot Singh Sidhu

KCR, KTR, Kalvakuntla Kavita, Harish Rao, Santosh are  looting the people of Telangana.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular politician and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu mocked TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that Telangana was being looted by KCR’s family and termed it ‘Alibaba aur char chor’.“We have heard of Alibaba aur Chalis Chor, but we are seeing Alibaba aur Char Chor in Telangana.

KCR, KTR, Kalvakuntla Kavita, Harish Rao, Santosh are looting the people of Telangana. Like PM Modi’s Rafale scam, KCR has done another scam. By renaming Pranahita Chevelle project and increasing its cost from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore, KCR and his family have swallowed Rs 40,000 crore. This is like the Rafale of Telangana,” Sidhu said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp