Telangana BJP president may have to sweat it out this time in Musheerabad

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP is confident that its president Amit Shah’s magic will sway voters in key constituencies where it finished a close second in 2014. But at least in Musheerabad, that does not seem to be the case. The stage here is set for a three-way battle and victory could sway any way. “He went about showering flowers as if in a funeral procession,” says Madhu Madan, a resident of Ramnagar, describing Amit Shah’s rally.

“He didn’t speak a word or gesture with a ‘namaste’. We just lost a day’s business with the rally. I don’t think it will help BJP in any way,” says Madhu. Last week, when Express visited the area, the battle seemed to be primarily between BJP State president K Laxman and TRS pick Mutha Gopal. Things, however, have changed since then. Congress candidate Anil Kumar Yadav has gained considerable popularity and is posing a challenge to the other two contestants. Retaining Musheerabad, however, is a matter of ‘prestige’ for BJP. “It’s, after all, their State president’s constituency,” points out Mirza Ahmed, a resident of Chikkadpally.

It was a cakewalk for Laxman in 2014, when he garnered 43 per cent vote share, compared to 25 per cent by TRS and 18 per cent by Congress candidates. Musheerabad has a large section of urban population, with most of them inclining towards BJP. However, caste equations can make a significant difference among middle and lower income groups, upsetting the BJP party plans.

The Congress candidate’s popularity has grown over the last week, say some residents, speculating it is because of its alliance with TDP. “Anil has considerable following among his community members — Yadavs. Now with TDP and TJS also on their side, their voter base seems to have been strengthened,” adds Mirza Ahmed.