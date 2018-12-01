Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP president may have to sweat it out this time in Musheerabad

BJP is confident that its president Amit Shah’s magic will sway voters in key constituencies where it finished a close second in 2014.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

K Laxman, President of Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana. (Express Photo by R Satish Babu)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP is confident that its president Amit Shah’s magic will sway voters in key constituencies where it finished a close second in 2014. But at least in Musheerabad, that does not seem to be the case. The stage here is set for a three-way battle and victory could sway any way. “He went about showering flowers as if in a funeral procession,” says Madhu Madan, a resident of Ramnagar, describing Amit Shah’s rally.

“He didn’t speak a word or gesture with a ‘namaste’. We just lost a day’s business with the rally. I don’t think it will help BJP in any way,” says Madhu. Last week, when Express visited the area, the battle seemed to be primarily between BJP State president K Laxman and TRS pick Mutha Gopal. Things, however, have changed since then. Congress candidate Anil Kumar Yadav has gained considerable popularity and is posing a challenge to the other two contestants. Retaining Musheerabad, however, is a matter of ‘prestige’ for BJP. “It’s, after all, their State president’s constituency,” points out Mirza Ahmed, a resident of Chikkadpally.

It was a cakewalk for Laxman in 2014, when he garnered 43 per cent vote share, compared to 25 per cent by TRS and 18 per cent by Congress candidates. Musheerabad has a large section of urban population, with most of them inclining towards BJP. However, caste equations can make a significant difference among middle and lower income groups, upsetting the BJP party plans.

The Congress candidate’s popularity has grown over the last week, say some residents, speculating it is because of its alliance with TDP. “Anil has considerable following among his community members — Yadavs. Now with TDP and TJS also on their side, their voter base seems to have been strengthened,” adds Mirza Ahmed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP Telangana polls 2018 Telangana elections 2018 K Laxman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp