Commission is Congress tradition, Rahul a joker: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao said adding that the Congress president was moving freely after getting bail in the National Herald case.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao greeting party leaders in Mulugu during his election campaign on Friday | Express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching an all-out attack against AICC president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the TRS government has redesigned the irrigation projects only for earning ‘commissions’,  TRS president  K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday shot back saying: “Rahul is talking like a joker and levelling baseless allegations. No commissions in TRS rule, taking commissions is Congress tradition,’’  he said.

Addressing election meetings at seven places in the erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts on Friday,  Rao recalled that the projects were redesigned by shelving the “useless’’ projects designed by the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi objected to changing the names of Indira Sagar and Rajiv Sagar. The names of Rajiv and Indira were changed as Sitarama and Bhakta Ramdas. The projects were redesigned only to suit the needs of  Telangana. It is your culture to take commissions. Who gave commissions to us during 15 years of Telangana movement?  I will give you commissions if you need,” Rao said adding that the Congress president was moving freely after getting bail in the National Herald case.

Stating that the lives of TRS leaders were not ‘commission lives’ but ‘lives filled with movements,’  Rao claimed that during the Congress regime, even the Home Minister used to get mammals.  The TRS chief also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being in a key position, has been spreading lies. ‘’Modi should not talk as per his wish. I will say that Modi ate away Rs 30,000 crore. Will he accept that?” he said.  Slamming the BJP and the Congress governments for treating the States like their slaves, Rao said the monopoly of Congress and BJP should end in national politics. ‘The Federal Front will come to power at the Centre. We will achieve quota to Muslims and STs,”  he asserted.

