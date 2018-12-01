Good news: 19% decline in HIV prevalence in Telangana this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the financial year 2017-18, a total of 11,820 new cases of HIV were detected in Telangana which is a 19 per cent decline when compared to the number of cases in 2016-17. However, as is the situation across the country, the State still faces prolonged and severe HIV epidemic. Adult HIV prevalence rate is 0.7 per cent, which is fourth highest across the country and over three times of national prevalence rate which is 0.22 per-cent, said officials from Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) on the eve of World AIDS Day, that is to be observed on December 1.

According to the latest data available with Express, a total of 5,344 new cases were detected in the first two quarters of the financial year 2018-19. In Telangana, in 2017-18, a highest of 2,209 cases were recorded in Hyderabad, followed by Mahbubnagar (758) and Khammam (692).

While the highest number of cases continue to be in Hyderabad (970) in six-months of 2018-19, Nalgonda (359) replaced Mahbubnagar (352) in the second position. Officials said that there might be a duplication of same cases as some people undergo the tests at multiple centres.

“In Southern States: Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the prevalence is almost four times the national average. Annually, on an average, 12,000 to 13,000 people turned HIV positive in the State,” said Dr Preeti Meena, project director, TSACS, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Some more new cases might get added to the list as TSACS does not have information on the number of infants who contracted the virus from their mothers during pregnancy. Every pregnant mother has to get tested for HIV. In the financial year, 7,63,297 pregnant women were tested and 692 were found positive. However, in some cases, the virus spreads from the mother to the fetus in the womb.

As specialised equipment which tests samples taken from infants is not available in Telangana, the samples are sent for tests in Chennai. However, project director of TSACS Dr Preeti Meena said that the data is missing and that they are trying to get hold of this data by collecting samples during immunisation.

Currently, around 1.30 lakh People living with HIV (PLHIV) are recorded in the State, of whom 76,748 are on Anti Retroviral Therapy. Dr Preeti Meena said that this will increase as they are testing all HIV patients and putting them on appropriate treatment.

Red Ribbon Run

TSACS is also holding a Red Ribbon Run on Saturday morning at Necklace Road, urging people to know their HIV status. Theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is ‘Know your status’. Top three winners of 2K walk, 5k run and 10K run will win prize money ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Fund crunch

The prevalence of HIV in Telangana is one among the highest in the country. Yet, the funds required are not allotted by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS). Officials said that they manage by taking funds for one purpose and spending it on the works that have to be completed on priority basis. While TSACS officials asked for Rs 50 crore, Rs 30 crore was granted for financial year 2018-19. “Besides, the funds are reduced by 20 per cent every year,” said Dr Preeti Meena, who added that they have written to State government to allot funds.‘