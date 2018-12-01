ISO certification to water supply distribution systems likely

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After obtaining the ISO Certification by the Transmission Wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) with a scope of Krishna and Godavari drinking water supply schemes, Water Board has proposed to extend the scope of ISO 9001:2015 QMS certifications to the water supply distribution system along with boosting chlorination from sources to supply potable water to customers of HMWS&SB.

The ISO Certification was achieved by the Transmission wing of HMWS&SB for Krishna and Godavari Drinking Water Supply schemes after meeting all requirements the as per ISO certifying body norms in July 2017 for a period of three years.

For obtaining the ISO certification, HMWS&SB officials said that it is going to avail services from a consultancy service agency to provide required training to the staff of Transmission and Distribution wings and mandatory documentation is required to meet the requirements of the certifying body.