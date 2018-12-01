Nerella victim attempts to kill himself

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at caretaker IT minister KT Rama Rao’s Praja Ashirwada Sabha on Friday, after a Nerella victim, Kola Harish, attempted suicide at the meeting. Kola Harish, one of the victims, carried kerosene in a bottle and poured on himself. The alert police who were deployed at the meeting prevented him from taking the step and shifted him to Thangallapalli police station. Despite high security, Harish also raised anti-Telangana slogans.