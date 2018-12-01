Home States Telangana

Telangana RERA to penalise registrations after December 1 by Rs 50,000

Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has decided to levy a penalty of Rs 50,000 on applications received after December 1.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has decided to levy a penalty of Rs 50,000 on applications received after December 1. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of TSRERA. After a detailed discussion, and taking into consideration the facts and present position, TSRERA has decided that all applications received after November 30 for the registration of a project have violated provision of section 3 (1) of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016. Therefore, their applications are liable for rejection under section 5 (1)(b) of the Act.

However, the Authority has decided that it might not be prudent to out-rightly reject applications. As per the powers vested under section (59) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 TS RERA, it has decided to give applicants one more opportunity by charging them a Rs 50,000 only as penalty, if registration is done on or before December 7.

TSRERA has decided to keep the registration process of ongoing projects open for which permission has been taken between January 1, 2017 and August 31. After the application is been made by a promoter, the department will communicate through a pop-up notice and e-mail, asking them to pay online penalty for late registration. If the promoter does not agree to pay the penalty, the application would be processed as per the provisions of the Act.

As per TSRERA Act 2016, it is mandatory on the part of the promoter to submit applications for registration of ongoing projects within a period of three months from the date of commencement of the Act.  

On inauguration day of TSRERA office on August 31, State Government had announced a time line to register projects before November 30 for the projects approved between January 1 and August 31, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRERA Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp