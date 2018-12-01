Sidhu says Telangana being looted by KCR family, terms government 'Alibaba aur Char Chor'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu mocked Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday saying that Telangana was being looted by KCR’s family and termed the government “Alibaba aur Char Chor (Alibaba and four thieves)”.

The cricketer-turned-politician also responded to questions on the controversies emerging from his latest visit to Pakistan saying it was Congress president Rahul Gandhi who sent him to Pakistan for attending the foundation laying ceremony and that Gandhi was his “captain”.

“We have heard of Alibaba aur Chalis Chor (popular fictional story), but we are seeing Alibaba aur Char Chor in Telangana. KCR, KTR, Kalvakuntla Kavita and Harish Rao are looting the people of Telangana. Like PM Modi’s Rafale [fighter jet] scam, KCR has done another scam. By renaming the Pranahita Chevella project and increasing its cost from R50,000 crore to R90,000 crore, KCR has swallowed R40,000 crore. This is the Rafale of Telangana. With his misrule and corruption, KCR has pushed a surplus state into a debt of R2.20 lakh crore,” Sidhu said.

“While Punjab got R2.10 lakh crore in 70 years, KCR added a debt of R2.20 lakh crore on Telangana in just 4 years. This is astounding. That means, including the surplus, KCR has eaten R2.37 lakh crore. He has burdened the state with debt and increased his son’s wealth by 400 per cent. KCR made a disaster out of the opportunity. I have never seen a CM who lives in a R300 crore bungalow and does not come to the Secretariat, while the poor suffer. Both Modi and KCR are puppets of the rich. They both are sailing in the same ship which is about to sink,” stressed Sidhu while speaking at Gandhi Bhavan.

When asked about the controversy over his picture with known Khalistan supporter Gopal Chawla during his visit to the Kartarpur Corridor, “Everyday, when I was in Pakistan, there were ten thousand people coming to me for selfies. How do I know who is Chawla and Cheema? The same fellow was there with Harsimrat. He is everywhere. How do I know him? It’s absolute rubbish. When you are going to another nation, protocol is looked after by them. Did I put him there? If there is something going to happen otherwise, it will happen in closed door meetings,” Sidhu responded.

“Rahul Gandhi is my captain. It is he who sent me to Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the captain (Amarinder) also,” he added.

Responding to another question about prime minister Imran Khan saying Sidhu could easily win an election in Pakistan, Sidhu said Khan was only referring to his popularity in the country.

“I have won 6 elections here. Only a popular person can win 6 elections. Ask Smriti Irani (Union minister) how many elections she has won,” he said, taking a dig at the BJP minister.