Telangana elections: ‘Threat to life’ forces Revanth Reddy to cancel meeting

After patiently waiting for more than three hours, the Congress supporters were informed that Revanth Reddy was forced to cancel his election campaign tour due to ‘threat to his life’.

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Thousands of people who gathered in Tirumalayapalem Mandal headquarters to listen to Revanth Reddy’s speech were disappointed as the Congress working president failed to turn up at the venue on Friday.

Revanth was scheduled to arrive at the venue for the meeting — arranged by Congress candidate in Palair constituency Kandala Upender Reddy — at 11 a.m., but he did not turn up till 12 in the noon. Following that TDP’s candidate in Khammam, Nama Nageswara Rao arrived at the venue and explained that Revanth Reddy will not be coming for the meeting as there is a ‘threat to his life’. “He (Revanth Reddy) will not be participating in any public meetings in the next three days,” he said. Later, Nama Nageswara Rao addressing the public meeting said Grand Alliance will win in the upcoming elections.

HC orders govt to provide security

Meanwhile, in a relief to Revanth Reddy, who would be contesting from Kodangal Assembly constituency, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the Telangana government to provide 4+4 security and 24 hours escort to him until the announcement of results of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Stating that the government has to bear the expenses incurred in providing the aforementioned security, the bench stayed the order passed earlier by a single judge directing the Central government to provide him security drawn from the Central forces.

Additionally, the bench directed the State government and its DGP to initiate enquiry and submit report to the court if the petitioner lodges complaint against the said security personnel in case he/she divulges information regarding Revanth’s movements to his political opponents.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this interim order in an appeal filed by the secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs against the single judge order.Earlier, Revanth Reddy moved the High Court seeking direction to the Centre and the State government to provide 4+4 security in view of the alleged threats issued to him by his political rivals.

