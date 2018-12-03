Home States Telangana

KCR, KTR threatening me: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that KCR and KTR were threatening him while he has been wishing for the development of Telangana.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP chief and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that KCR and KTR were threatening him while he has been wishing for the development of Telangana. Continuing his campaign for Telangana Assembly polls, Chandrababu held roadshows in Malakpet, LB Nagar and Uppal constituencies on Sunday.

“While I have strived for the development of Hyderabad and wishing for the development of Telangana, TRS chief KCR and KTR are threatening me. PM Modi alone could not do anything to me. What can KCR and KTR do? Wherever I am, I wish for both the Telugu states  to prosper. Though several times, I asked KCR to work together, he did not listen to me,” said Chandrababu during a roadshow.

“KCR is resorting to mudslinging and criticising me only to hide his failures. Did I stop KCR from making a Dalit CM? Did I prevent KCR from giving 12% reservation to STs and Muslims or giving three acres of land to poor Dalits and Girijans?” he said.

