Majlis has KCR wrapped around little finger: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three BJP-ruled States are going to polls this season, but that has not stopped the saffron party from focusing on Telangana. BJP president Amit Shah made his sixth visit to the State on Sunday, were the party had a mere five MLAs in the last Assembly. He addressed public meetings in the State on Sunday, without deviating from the staple blend that the BJP has tried and tested in other States — attacking the opposition over family rule, raking up nationalistic sentiments and evoking pride, in this case the Telugu pride.

In an attempt to portray a ‘common enemy’ to voters, Shah raised doubts over TRS party’s alliance with AIMIM and Punjab Cabinet minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan. “On the one hand, KCR is there at the feet of Majlis and the Owaisis. On the other, Congress has sent Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan. Then there are us, who are nationalists working for India’s development,” he said addressing a massive gathering in Narayanpet.

BJP president Amit Shah addressed three public meetings in Telangana on Sunday — at Narayanpet, Kalwakurthy and Kamareddy constituencies. At all three meetings, he attacked TRS’ proposal to 12 per cent reservation for minorities. “If those who know Urdu are given reservation in jobs, what will those who know just Telugu do,” he asked in Narayanpet. At Kamareddy, Shah appealed the electors to give BJP a chance and assured “to make Telangana the number one State in the country.”

He asked if a Chief Minister elected to power from Telangana should be at the feet of the Majlis. “Telangana Chief Minister should be in a position to uphold the dignity and self-respect of Telugus.”

“The Krishna water irrigation facilities was to be expanded in Narayanpet. But, till now, not even a foundation stone has been laid,” he said, while promising to create a separate Narayanpet district if BJP is elected to power.