Home States Telangana

TRS will make kaleshwaram, Congress will bring Telangana 'saneeshwaram’: KCR

He said that the TRS, if voted to power, would also consider extending the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Patancheru.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

KCR_MEET

TRS president K.Chandrashekar Rao. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “People will get Kaleshwaram (the irrigation project) if TRS is voted back to power and Saneeshwaram (bad days) if Congress wins,” TRS supremo Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. Addressing three public meetings in Nagarkurnool, Chevella and Patancheru on Sunday, Rao said Congress was trying to hoodwink the people once again.

“See today’s newspapers, the Congress has issued an advertisement that they would provide Rs 5 lakh loan for construction of 2BHK houses to those who have their own plots. Giving loans means burdening the people. TRS will provide `5 lakh as grant and the people need not repay it,”  Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao said that the fight was between two sides —TRS and Congress-led Grand Alliance — and others were not in consideration. “The TDP and the Congress looted the people for 57 years. The TRS’ four-year rule provided water and power besides several welfare schemes,” Rao said. He added that the people could easily take a decision on exercising their franchise.

“Elect those who worked hard,” Rao called upon the people. Terming Patancheru as a “mini-India”, the TRS president said that there were power cuts during Congress rule. “Now, industries in Patancheru are working three shifts in a day. The employees are getting over-time allowance. Now, every day is a power day,” Rao said.

He said that the TRS, if voted to power, would also consider extending the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Patancheru. Rao called upon the Seemandhra settlers to support TRS. “All these four years, we lived unitedly. We never showed any difference between Andhra and Telangana people. All settlers are Telangana Biddalu (sons/daughters),” Rao declared. He assured to scrap GO 111 in Chevella.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana polls Telangana elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp