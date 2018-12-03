TRS will make kaleshwaram, Congress will bring Telangana 'saneeshwaram’: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “People will get Kaleshwaram (the irrigation project) if TRS is voted back to power and Saneeshwaram (bad days) if Congress wins,” TRS supremo Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. Addressing three public meetings in Nagarkurnool, Chevella and Patancheru on Sunday, Rao said Congress was trying to hoodwink the people once again.

“See today’s newspapers, the Congress has issued an advertisement that they would provide Rs 5 lakh loan for construction of 2BHK houses to those who have their own plots. Giving loans means burdening the people. TRS will provide `5 lakh as grant and the people need not repay it,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao said that the fight was between two sides —TRS and Congress-led Grand Alliance — and others were not in consideration. “The TDP and the Congress looted the people for 57 years. The TRS’ four-year rule provided water and power besides several welfare schemes,” Rao said. He added that the people could easily take a decision on exercising their franchise.

“Elect those who worked hard,” Rao called upon the people. Terming Patancheru as a “mini-India”, the TRS president said that there were power cuts during Congress rule. “Now, industries in Patancheru are working three shifts in a day. The employees are getting over-time allowance. Now, every day is a power day,” Rao said.

He said that the TRS, if voted to power, would also consider extending the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Patancheru. Rao called upon the Seemandhra settlers to support TRS. “All these four years, we lived unitedly. We never showed any difference between Andhra and Telangana people. All settlers are Telangana Biddalu (sons/daughters),” Rao declared. He assured to scrap GO 111 in Chevella.