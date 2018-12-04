Hyderabad HC directs government to pay Unitech dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday said the Telangana government has to pay all its dues to Delhi-based real estate company Unitech Ltd. The government has to repay the actual amount of 165 crore (paid by the company) for its failure to handover the land auctioned in favour of Unitech company.

As for the interest part, the court would decide on it after having a detailed hearing, the bench said and posted the matter to December 10. The bench was passing this order in an appeal filed by the Telangana government against an order of a single judge who directed the government and TSIIC to pay dues to the company of 660.55 crore, within four weeks.