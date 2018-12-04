Home States Telangana

Modi has a degree in ‘entire political science’ but I’ve ‘koncham’ degree from London: Owaisi

Meanwhile, in another public meeting in Habeeb Nagar, his younger brother and Chandrayangutta candidate,Akbaruddin slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the Owaisi brothers, it is them against the world — except for maybe the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In various public meetings on Monday, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi, took on Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party, who earlier in the day had launched a scathing attack on the party. 

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who clarified that Muslims would ‘never’ get reservation status because it was ‘unconstitutional’, chief Owaisi at a public meeting in Malakpet said, “Modi has a degree in ‘entire political science’ but I have a ‘koncham’ law degree from London. However, despite his big brains, he had not read the Constitution when he said that. Modi saab, do read the Constitution’s Article 15 and 16.” 

ALSO READ | Has PM Modi proclaimed himself as God, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Meanwhile, in another public meeting in Habeeb Nagar, his younger brother and Chandrayangutta candidate, Akbaruddin slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming AIMIMas the “C-team of BJP”. “Didn’t Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, bring up (parwarish) RSS through time? Didn’t Nehru during a debate reinvite RSS (after it was banned)?” 

“I still say that in the 70 years of the country’s Independence, Congress were the A-team of RSS for 60 years. After BJP came into power, Congress slid back to being their B-team. I am sure if you tear their clothes now, you can see that they are wearing khakis and chaddis inside,” Akbaruddin added. The khaki and chaddi term is in reference to the RSS’ previous uniform. Joining on in the tirade against Congress, chief Owaisi in Malakpet slammed the party for saying that “Owaisi had made secret deals” ahead of the elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Narendra Modi Telangana elections TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp