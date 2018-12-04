Modi has a degree in ‘entire political science’ but I’ve ‘koncham’ degree from London: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the Owaisi brothers, it is them against the world — except for maybe the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In various public meetings on Monday, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi, took on Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party, who earlier in the day had launched a scathing attack on the party.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who clarified that Muslims would ‘never’ get reservation status because it was ‘unconstitutional’, chief Owaisi at a public meeting in Malakpet said, “Modi has a degree in ‘entire political science’ but I have a ‘koncham’ law degree from London. However, despite his big brains, he had not read the Constitution when he said that. Modi saab, do read the Constitution’s Article 15 and 16.”

ALSO READ | Has PM Modi proclaimed himself as God, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Meanwhile, in another public meeting in Habeeb Nagar, his younger brother and Chandrayangutta candidate, Akbaruddin slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming AIMIMas the “C-team of BJP”. “Didn’t Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, bring up (parwarish) RSS through time? Didn’t Nehru during a debate reinvite RSS (after it was banned)?”

“I still say that in the 70 years of the country’s Independence, Congress were the A-team of RSS for 60 years. After BJP came into power, Congress slid back to being their B-team. I am sure if you tear their clothes now, you can see that they are wearing khakis and chaddis inside,” Akbaruddin added. The khaki and chaddi term is in reference to the RSS’ previous uniform. Joining on in the tirade against Congress, chief Owaisi in Malakpet slammed the party for saying that “Owaisi had made secret deals” ahead of the elections.