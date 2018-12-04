People want to give KCR another term: TRS leader Dr C Laxma Reddy

Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Claiming that the TRS party has been receiving overwhelming response during their poll campaign throughout the State, senior leader Dr C Laxma Reddy said people K Chandrasekhar Rao to continue as chief minister after December 7 elections.

In an exclusive and freewheeling chat with Express, Laxma Reddy spoke about how people are happy with the various welfare schemes launched by TRS government and how parties like Congress and TDP, who ‘formed an unholy alliance’, have no right to seek votes after ignoring the region for over 60 years.

“Congress and TDP have formed an unholy alliance (People’s Front) ahead of this elections. But they didn’t have any moral right to seek the votes as they ignored the State for over 60 years,” he said. “These two parties did little in launching development works in the region. They failed to do anything positive concerning the irrigation projects. I am sure the people of the State would teach a befitting lesson to both these parties in the upcoming elections,” Laxma Reddy, who is the Health Minister in the caretaker government, said.

“There parties (failed to properly finalise their seat-sharing arrangements. And how can they be trusted to rule the State properly?, Laxma Reddy queried mockingly.

He expressed the confidence that TRS party would win all 14 Assembly seats in the district.