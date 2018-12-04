President accepts Justice Nakka Balayogi resignation

By Express News Service

Justice Nakka Balayogi of the Hyderabad High Court has resigned from his post and his resignation has also been approved by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. A notification was issued by the ministry of law and justice stating that his resignation will come into effect from the afternoon of December 15 this year.

Justice Balayogi was born at Peyyalavari Peta in Mummidivaram mandal of East Godavari district. He obtained his law degree from AU Law college in Visakhapatnam and enrolled as a member of the Bar council of AP on Dec 22, 1980. Assuming charge as judge of the Hyderabad High Court on Jan 17, 2017, he is set to retire on Jan 14, 2019.

