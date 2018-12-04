Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy detained in late night swoop ahead of KCR rally

The police said it was an arrest made on the orders of the Election Commission as Reddy had approached the people in his constituency, asking them to boycott the meeting by the TRS chief.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic development, the Vikarabad police along with Task Force sleuths swooped down the residence of Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy in Kodangal early Tuesday morning around 3 am and took him into preventive custody. 

Reddy, who was MLA from Kodangal segment in the recently dissolved assembly is one of the most vocal voices from the Congress-led Praja Kutami alliance against caretaker Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. The assembly elections are to be held on Friday.

The development comes hours ahead of the public meeting in Kosgi mandal, part of the Kodangal assembly constituency, to be addressed by Rao. 

In a video that has become viral, many men and women police officials can be seen inside Reddy's house as he questions the police why did they break the doors and force themselves into his house. Reddy's wife, Geetha Reddy could be heard questioning, "When there are ladies inside the room how can you break into the room? Are we terrorists?" 

Stating that prohibitory orders were in place in the wake of the Chief Minister's public meeting, around 50 policemen including DSP rank officers forcefully entered into Reddy's residence by breaking open locks of main doors and asked him to cooperate with them. After the refusal to do so by Reddy, they lifted him and took him away with them. Reddy has been reportedly shifted to police training college in Jadcherla.  

The police resorted to this move anticipating trouble after Kondangal constituency candidate A Revanth Reddy called for protests in view of Rao's public meeting. 

Just on Monday the TRS General Secretary Srinivas Reddy met the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar and submitted a complaint that Reddy is working to disrupt Rao's public meeting in Kosgi. 

In a letter dated December 2, the Returning Officer from Kodangal assembly constituency and Joint Collector of Vikarabad, K Aruna Kumari communicated to the Telangana CEO as well as Vikarabad district Superintendent of Police, that a huge congregation of TRS supporters is likely to meet at Kosgi for Rao's public meeting. Also, followers of Congress may also gather there for a protest, which might lead to law and order problem. 

Soon after the incident, speaking to media Geetha Reddy, said, "Due to fear of Praja Kutami alliance this step was taken. (The TRS government)...halted development in Kodangal. Water supply has been disrupted, college has been stopped, cement factory has been stopped, development has been halted, locals have been attacked. People asked for answers but they are coming here for election campaigning without providing any answers. We have a right to protest in a democracy. The police has resorted to undemocratic measures." 

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar from Karnataka said, "It's highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3am today because CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free & fair elections."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy arrest KCR Chandrasekhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp