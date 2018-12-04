Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy detained in late night swoop ahead of KCR rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic development, the Vikarabad police along with Task Force sleuths swooped down the residence of Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy in Kodangal early Tuesday morning around 3 am and took him into preventive custody.

Reddy, who was MLA from Kodangal segment in the recently dissolved assembly is one of the most vocal voices from the Congress-led Praja Kutami alliance against caretaker Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. The assembly elections are to be held on Friday.

The development comes hours ahead of the public meeting in Kosgi mandal, part of the Kodangal assembly constituency, to be addressed by Rao.

In a video that has become viral, many men and women police officials can be seen inside Reddy's house as he questions the police why did they break the doors and force themselves into his house. Reddy's wife, Geetha Reddy could be heard questioning, "When there are ladies inside the room how can you break into the room? Are we terrorists?"

Stating that prohibitory orders were in place in the wake of the Chief Minister's public meeting, around 50 policemen including DSP rank officers forcefully entered into Reddy's residence by breaking open locks of main doors and asked him to cooperate with them. After the refusal to do so by Reddy, they lifted him and took him away with them. Reddy has been reportedly shifted to police training college in Jadcherla.

The police resorted to this move anticipating trouble after Kondangal constituency candidate A Revanth Reddy called for protests in view of Rao's public meeting.

Just on Monday the TRS General Secretary Srinivas Reddy met the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar and submitted a complaint that Reddy is working to disrupt Rao's public meeting in Kosgi.

"Highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3am today."



In a letter dated December 2, the Returning Officer from Kodangal assembly constituency and Joint Collector of Vikarabad, K Aruna Kumari communicated to the Telangana CEO as well as Vikarabad district Superintendent of Police, that a huge congregation of TRS supporters is likely to meet at Kosgi for Rao's public meeting. Also, followers of Congress may also gather there for a protest, which might lead to law and order problem.

Soon after the incident, speaking to media Geetha Reddy, said, "Due to fear of Praja Kutami alliance this step was taken. (The TRS government)...halted development in Kodangal. Water supply has been disrupted, college has been stopped, cement factory has been stopped, development has been halted, locals have been attacked. People asked for answers but they are coming here for election campaigning without providing any answers. We have a right to protest in a democracy. The police has resorted to undemocratic measures."

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar from Karnataka said, "It's highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3am today because CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free & fair elections."