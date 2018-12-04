Students campaign against KCR in Jagtial constituency

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The contest to the Jagtial seat, which was the only of erstwhile Karimnagar’s 13 Assembly seats to see a Congress MLA in 2014, is going to be a tough one this year. Express spoke to people of the constituency and the response has been mixed. While the TRS party is being criticised for the exclusion of unemployment in its manifesto, Congress is being denounced for halting welfare schemes of the TRS from entering Jagtial. As for supporters, both the parties have a good share for themselves.

A day after TRS party released its official manifesto, students of Osmania and Kakatiya universities were seen motivating the people of Shivanaik Thanda, a tiny hamlet in Jagtial, to vote against KCR’s party. They alleged that the entire manifesto had nothing in it for the unemployed youth which continue to increase in numbers every year.

What is more is that the increase in retirement age to 61 years from 58 years will only reduce the vacancies for youngsters, they said. B Upender, an OU student, completed his B Ed and MA degrees and awaits the DSC notification for the last four and a half years which is nowhere in sight. When he asked the people of Thanda whom will they vote for, all of them raised their hands in unison to mark their support for the Congress party.

At the Osmanpura beef and vegetable market in the town, Md Mustafa has recently retired from his service and his son is all praises for the TRS party’s welfare schemes, especially for the Muslim community. Meanwhile, a vehicle promoting the Congress party passed by, and the women-vendors shared that in 2014 Congress’ T Jeevan Reddy begged to give him a chance and so they did.

But even after not doing any welfare for the public why was he contesting again, she wanted to know. As for the TRS candidate, Dr Sanjay Kumar popular as ‘doctor’, it is not him but the party chief KCR who is more famous in the area, they all agreed in cohesion. On the other hand, in the villages of Chelgal and Allipur, the women are happy with the Asara pensions handed under the TRS government.

The political disparity of private institutions in Karimnagar

Educational institutions in Karimnagar have reportedly been divided in their political allegiances owing to varied caste and ideological equations.

While some support the People’s Front candidate, others extend their loyalties to TRS. The KG to PG Joint Action Committee have openly announced their support for Mahakutami in 13 constituencies in the district. They have been organising press conferences and participating in their campaigns. One of the members, Kadaru Anantha Reddy, said that private educational institutions have been undergoing a difficult time under TRS.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association (TRSMA) had organised an ‘Atmiya Sammelan’ on Sunday backing TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar Assembly constituency.