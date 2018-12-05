KCR refrains from attacking Revanth Reddy in Mahbubnagar district rally, focuses on ‘Telangana pride’ instead

P Krishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There were no surprises at the TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s election rally in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district . Though the event Kodangal went through smoothly, KCR refrained from taking names of Revanth Reddy and Makthal TDP candidate K Dayakar Reddy. He focussed on invoking the Telangana pride and stressing on how his government had dealt with water issues.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opposed Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project. Then, how can his party contest in Makthal?” he asked. “Do Telangana people lack vigour? Isn’t it Telangana blood that is flowing in our bodies? I will not be happy merely with the victory of TRS Makthal candidate. You should crush the TDP candidate. He should not dare to contest here again,” he said.

Claiming that “even the Congress leaders were supporting the TDP candidate in Makthal,” KCR attacked the grand old party for the “ills that plague Telangana.” He called upon the public of Gadwal: “We carved out a separate district for you. Show your gratitude by voting for us.” If TDP and Congress win the elections, water will not flow through any irrigation canals, he added.

“The enemies of Palamuru are in Palamuru only,” he claimed in the meeting at Kosgi, which is under the Kodangal segment. “The Congress candidates (in Nagarkurnool, Devarakadra and Kollapur) have filed cases against the construction of irrigation projects. The High Court, however, gave a slap in the face of Nagam Janardhan Reddy (Nagarkurnool candidate) by allowing the construction,” he said.“These wretched fellows who are born in this district must be defeated. Only then we can wipe out poverty from this district,” he claimed.