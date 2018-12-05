Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticises KCR on reservation for Muslims

By Express News Service

TS government failed to provide land for establishing AIIMS: Smriti Irani

Nizamabad: BJP leader Smriti Irani has said the Central government sanctioned AIIMS to the State, but TRS government failed to provide the land and other facilities to establish the institute. Speaking at an election campaign meeting in Dichpally of Nizamabad rural constituency on Tuesday, she criticised TRS rule and said that State government has completely neglected health sector in the State. “Even doctors are forced to wear helmets while working in the government hospitals due to lack of property security for doctors in the hospitals,” she said. Turning her attention to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, she said: “AICC president does not know the difference between groundnut and Bengal gram. He wants to make gold from aloo (potato). This shows he has no capacity to speak about politics.’

‘I’m not worried about next elections, I’m worried of next generation’

Hyderabad: “I’m not worried about the next elections, I’m worried about the next generation” said BJP MP Feroze Varun Gandhi on Monday. He was in the city for launch of his new book: A Rural Manifesto - Realising India’s future through her villages. “Nothing will change in our country if politics doesn’t change,” Gandhi said, citing data from 2014 polls that said that about 84% of Lok Sabha candidates are able to win because of money power. Talking about importance of empowering youth, Gandhi said his book spoke in detail about decentralisation of policies. He wondered how policies were being made without a deep analysis of people that these policies will impact. Organised by Sreenidhi Instuitute of Science and Technology at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad was one of major destinations for his book tour.

No one can form government in telangana without BJP this time: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad: As the polls are fast approaching, the State BJP is projecting itself to be a ‘kingmaker’ in the government that is to form. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav hinted at this possibility. “Without BJP there won’t be next Telangana government. We’re fighting to win the elections,” said Ram Madhav on the sidelines of releasing a Vision Hyderabad 2030 document release. When sought a further clarification on the statement, Madhav stated: “certainly ask me after December 11 (counting day).” His statement assumes significance in the backdrop that the BJP has deployed its heavyweights in the State to carry out extensive poll campaigning. Recently, even the party’s senior leader G Kishan Reddy hinted at a possible alliance with TRS only if the pink party leaves its alliance with the AIMIM.

History of TS, Maha alike: Fadnavis

Hyderabad: It was a ‘brotherly’ bond for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he termed the history of Maharashtra and Telangana alike. But he expressed sorrow that the TRS government was not observing Hyderabad Liberation Day, something which Maharashtra reminisces every year after being liberated from the Nizams. In his public addresses across the State, Fadnavis termed TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to run a family political party that doesn’t allow an “aam aadmi” to climb up in the political party. As part of his election campaign in support of Pratapa Ramakrishna, Fadnavis also participated in a public meet in Vemulawada on Tuesday.

Naqvi criticises KCR on reservation for Muslims

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised TRS chief KCR for his proposed 12% reservation for Muslims in TS. Addressing four public meetings in the city, Naqvi said that even Rao knows that reservation based on religion was not possible. It is only a means to hijack voters and even the Constitution does not allow it to happen, he said. On the recent killing of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi said that it was not a killing based on communal violence but an inhuman act. “It is an inhuman act and whoever is responsible for the criminal violent act will be sternly punished. The state government will take action,” Naqvi said.