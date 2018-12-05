Home States Telangana

Telangana to soon have Heritage Authority

According to the official, restoration and repairs at 27 heritage structures would be taken up soon after finalising the details.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the officials of State government.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two weeks after Express reported on how the provisions of the Telangana Heritage Act, which was passed a year ago, remained unimplemented, the concerned government officials sprang into action and decided to establish the State heritage authority and form district level heritage committees.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the officials of State government, which was attended among others by Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi, Principal Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar and State Archaeology and Museums Director NR Visalatchy.

During the meeting, Joshi decided that Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Similarly formation of Greater Hyderabad Heritage Committee (GHHC) and the district heritage committees would be taken up by the GHMC and district collectors respectively as soon as possible.

“We will be sending letters to all district collectors in this regard,” an official said.Another ambitious feature of the Act, the constitution of the Telangana Heritage Fund would also be taken up, the Chief Secretary informed.

The fund would enable private individuals, private funds, the funds earmarked by companies towards Corporate Social Responsibility to be pooled in. “Foreign donations could also be accepted after necessary formalities are cleared,” the official added.

According to the official, restoration and repairs at 27 heritage structures would be taken up soon after finalising the details.“Immediate steps for protecting this monuments would include fencing the structures. It was also decided to freeze the status quo on usage of all monuments with immediate effect,” he said.  

“The work would be taken up immediately and that dissolution of the State government or the elections wouldn’t affect its functioning. This is an administrative issue.” The official also informed that they were making a list of all architects and conservation architects.

Director of the State Archaeology and Museums Department NR Visalatchy requested for a separate security wing from TS Reserve Police for security and protection of heritage structures.

