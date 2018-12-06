Six Khaleel gang members, accused of inter-state burglary, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The notorious Khaleel gang members, who have been accused in 84 house burglary offences in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana States, were arrested by the Shamshabad CCS police on Wednesday. The police seized stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

One of the accused Mohammed Khaleel has been arrested 19 times by the police previously. According to the police, he also killed his co-offender Shiva by smashing his head with with a boulder in Jalna, Maharashtra. The arrested accused are -- Mohammed Khaleel, Mohammed Sarvar, Syed Jarrar Ali Abedi, Mir Muzaffar Ali, Shaik Rajiya, Shaik Salman.

The other accused persons Mir Sajjad Ali and Asgar Ali are still absconding. Khaleel and Shiva have also reportedly committed multiple property offences across the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra States.

Cyberabad CP V C Sajjanar said that the Chilakalaguda police had arrested the accused persons previously in 2016 and remanded them to judicial custody. They were lodged in Chanchalguda jail, where they planned more property offences.