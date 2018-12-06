Home States Telangana

Telangana political bigwigs beat no-campaign rule on social media sites

BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman too posted a picture of an EVM ballot box with his name and photograph graphically presented with an appeal to the people to vote wisely.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the clock struck 5 pm on December 5, social media teams of leading political fronts muted their publicity stunts to a bare minimum; except for an odd leader here and there who ignored the EC deadline and continued to appeal for votes, the scene here was rather quiet.

Among the rule-breaker leaders was Congress Kodangal candidate Revanth Reddy who at 5:13 pm posted a 10-second video appealing for votes. The video had a graphical representation of the EVM bearing his name and the vote being clicked for him. The tweet bore the hashtags #ByeByeKCR and #OsthundiManaCongress.

BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman too posted a picture of an EVM ballot box with his name and photograph graphically presented with an appeal to the people to vote wisely. He tweeted, “Think wisely and vote for the person who is working for welfare of #Musheerabad Constituency people. Come out and cast your vote on 7th December from 7 am5 pm 5pm”.

However, the party’s social media team put up the last of its many posts by 4:07 pm appealing to the people to vote.

BJP’s Serilingampally handle on Twitter posted over 4 promotional videos urging voters to elect G Yogananad, the party’s candidate from the constituency, well beyond the deadline. This continued up to 6:42 pm and some of the posts were retweeted by G Yogganad’s twitter handle as well.

TRS party, which adhered to the deadline, posted its last tweet at 4:58 pm requesting for votes. The TRS top brigade restricted themselves to posting campaign photographs with no appeal for votes. 

MIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi refrained from promotional tweets and stuck to retweeting videos posted before 5pm. Even on Facebook, where they have a larger following, they stuck to posting updates about the last campaign and public meeting.

Other offenders include Miryalaguda CPM candidate Krishna Rao Chanamolu who posted a picture of an EVM Ballot with his name at 5:04 pm.

Section 126 of the Representation of People Act prohibits the display of any election material on television or similar material 48 hours before polls conclude. The Telangana is working on an online matrix to keep an eye on violations on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections social media Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp